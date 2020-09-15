Clare Crawley Blows Up 'The Bachelorette' in New Season 16 Preview (VIDEO)

"Drama this soon is a little bit crazy," The Bachelorette Clare Crawley says in the new promo. But that may not be the only thing happening too soon in Season 16.

This fall, the ABC reality series follows Clare's journey to love (after her attempts on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games didn't work out). And as the new video shows, with her potential suitors, the 39-year-old will have ups ("falling in love" is uttered) and downs (one is "done" and she tells him to "get out of here").

But it's the end that will have everyone talking. "Congratulations. You've just blown up The Bachelorette," host Chris Harrison tells Clare. Is this the closest we'll get to confirmation of the rumored twist that Clare, after falling for one of her potential suitors Dale Moss, leaves and 29-year-old Tayshia Adams (from Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season 23) comes on in the middle of the season for her own search for love?

This comes as the logline for The Bachelorette Season 16 promises an "explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

This season was filmed in a "bubble" (due to the coronavirus pandemic), making it "different in the best way possible," Clare said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! finale. "I want somebody who's not excited about the wonderful locations — which is great and it's awesome to be able to go do those things, which I've done before — but this is more of what I'm looking for, just real one-on-one connection or multiple connections and just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater or bigger than that."

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, October 13, 8/7c, ABC