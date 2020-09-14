'Mom': Allison Janney Gives a Preview of Season 8 Without Anna Faris (VIDEO)

CBS' returning comedy with one of the biggest shakeups of the 2020-2021 season is back in production.

On September 4, it was announced that Anna Faris would not be returning to Mom for its eighth season. The role of Christy will not be recast, but her absence will be explained on-screen. And now we're one step closer to finding out what happened to her between seasons with production beginning on the CBS comedy.

Series star Allison Janney (who plays Christy's mother, Bonnie) shared a video from set on her social media accounts Monday. "We are all back at Mom on our first day with the new COVID protocols," she says, showing off everyone wearing masks. "It's a whole new territory, but we're excited for Season 8 to begin."

We're back! Season 8 is a go!

That "whole new territory" applies both to working with the new protocols in place for everyone's health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic and the series without one of its original characters. In fact, for all we know, they could be preparing to film the scene that will reveal how they're writing out Christy.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement when her departure was announced. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

The CBS comedy — which also stars Jaime Pressley, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnson — may premiere its eighth season in November, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said when the network released its fall schedule. Guess we'll have to wait and see!

Mom, Season 8, TBA, CBS