Nicole Kidman & Hugh Grant's 'The Undoing' Gets New Fall Premiere Date (VIDEO)

The Undoing now has a premiere date.

After a delay (from May 10) due to the coronavirus pandemic, the six-part limited series will now debut on Sunday, October 25, at 9/8c on HBO. (It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.)

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, the series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) as "a chasm" of "a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations" disrupts "the only lives they ever wanted for themselves." "Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family," the synopsis teases.

"It's what rich, entitled people do when threatened," Haley Fitzgerald (Noma Dumezweni) says in the new teaser below. "They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves, and they think they can get away with it."

The series also stars Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace's "precocious and artistic" 12-year-old son, Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper, Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Fernando Alves, and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father, "a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light."

Susanne Bier directed all six episodes of the series created and written for television by showrunner David E. Kelley. Joining Kelley, Bier, and Kidman as executive producers are Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas.

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere, Sunday, October 25, 9/8c, HBO