'Family Guy': The Griffins Celebrate 350 Episodes in Season 19 First Look (PHOTOS)

Family Guy's Griffins are celebrating a major milestone in Season 19 as the animated Fox comedy prepares for its broadcast return.

Premiering Sunday, September 27 with its 350th episode, Family Guy is gearing up to bring viewers plenty of laughs in the epic installment and TV Insider has your exclusive first look. Now in its 21st year after debuting in 1999, the animated comedy continues to bring the funny with the help of Peter Griffin and his Quahog, Rhode Island-based brood, which includes wife Lois, daughter Meg, sons Stewie and Chris, and talking dog Brian.

In exclusive photos from the episode, the Griffins attend a ceremony of some kind and Stewie appears to be particularly distressed with his reddened face (above). Meanwhile, in another image (below), Stewie takes a sweet selfie with his mother Lois, but despite the smile on his face, the image hanging on the wall behind them indicates he's less than thrilled.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, who voices Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glen Quagmire, Family Guy also features the voice talents of Alex Borstein (Lois), Seth Green (Chris), and Mila Kunis (Meg).

Below, catch a sneak peek at the fun to come and don't miss Family Guy's landmark 350th episode when Season 19 arrives this fall.

Family Guy, Season 19 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c, Fox