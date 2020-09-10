America's Game is spinning back onto TV as Wheel of Fortune sets its Season 38 premiere for Monday, September 14.

After months of reruns, fresh episodes will begin airing but with some big changes behind the scenes as Wheel of Fortune films with new health and safety protocols tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Richards, a veteran game show producer took over as Wheel's executive producer during the show's on-air hiatus to help bring the fan favorite back to viewers.

Following local government guidelines and rigorous testing protocols, the show is doing everything possible to keep contestants, talent, staff and crew safe during the ongoing pandemic. In order to achieve this, there was a slight redesign as the platform surrounding the game show's iconic wheel was extended to allow for six feet of space between host Pat Sajak and the rest of the contestants.

Additionally, a new curved monitor surrounds the wheel and contestants have been given their own personal spinning cap, something Sajak calls "The White Thing." This tool allows players to spin the wheel without having to touch the spokes as the cap fits over each spinning spoke.

"Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make America's Game even better," said Richards. "I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they're going to tune in to see the Wheel of Fortune they love."

Despite these changes behind the scenes, the game everyone has come to love hasn't for the most part. This year's minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000 in celebration of the show's 38th season.

Plus, Wheel of Fortune's social media channels will be running a special challenge for viewers who are particularly observant within the first two weeks of shows. The challenge promises to include something that's never happened before in the history of the show. Tune in to find out how you can play along and don't miss Season 38 when it arrives next week.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 38 Premiere, Monday, September 14, Check your local listings