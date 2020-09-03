'Jeopardy!' Sets Return Date, Champ Ken Jennings Joins Team for Season 37

Game show lovers rejoice because Jeopardy! is returning this month!

Beginning Monday, September 14, new episodes of the long-running TV staple will air as Alex Trebek takes the hosting helm once more. In a newly released teaser, Trebek hints at a fresh spin on the classic as he says, "We've made some changes and I think you're gonna like them."

The preview shows Trebek on the Jeopardy! stage where new episodes began filming in late July and early August. The changes Trebek refers to are likely a nod to health and safety protocols that are in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Trebek won't be returning to the stage alone as repeat champion and GOAT player Ken Jennings joins the Jeopardy! team. Entire categories will be presented by Jennings, as hinted in the teaser, and he also will serve as a consulting producer.

Jennings will also develop projects, be involved with contestant outreach and serve as an ambassador to the show. Fans can catch Jennings' first category on the September 15 episode as his role begins in the second installment of the season.

Jeopardy! went on a filming hiatus back in March, like so many other TV productions, due to COVID-19. Thankfully, due to the show's filming schedule, they had plenty of episodes pre-taped to last for weeks beyond March. After fresh episodes concluded, repeats have aired including theme weeks featuring celebrities, fan favorite champions, and more.

Don't miss the show's return, catch new episodes of Jeopardy! beginning September 14. And until then, watch the preview below!

Jeopardy!, Season 37, Monday, September 14, Check your local listings