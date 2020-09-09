Expect More Grand Adventures in 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' on Fox (VIDEO)

Are you ready for another awe-inspiring journey? You will be when the latest installment of the Neil deGrasse Tyson-hosted Cosmos series arrives September 22 on Fox.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds takes viewers across the universe to recreate lost worlds and imagine those still to come.

In the exclusive sneak peek at the season above, Tyson, executive producers Ann Druyan, Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark preview how Possible Worlds continues the Cosmos legacy by translating the revelations of science into spiritual, CGI-filled voyages.

"I invite you to step onto the ship of the imagination," deGrasse Tyson says to viewers. "You might just find that anything's possible."

Exploring concepts new and old, "Possible Worlds is essentially gonna pick up where the last Cosmos series left off," MacFarlane says. The goal, he adds, is to "get the audience a little bit more of what delighted them the last time."

"We're going to take viewers to some of the worlds revealed only recently, the exoplanets, the worlds that circle other suns and what worlds may await us on those interstellar and even intergalactic journeys," teases Druyan.

This season of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series originally premiered on National Geographic Channel in March 2020.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox