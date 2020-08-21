'Ellen' Staffers to Receive Added Benefits Following Toxic Workplace Claims

Staff members at The Ellen DeGeneres Show are receiving some new perks due to policy restructuring after WarnerMedia's investigation into the alleged toxic workplace.

Following allegations of misconduct behind the scenes at the daytime talk show, it's unsurprising to learn that changes are already taking place. Earlier this week it was revealed that three executive producers had been ousted and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to co-executive producer.

Promises for a better work environment are already taking place, according to Variety, as new staff perks reportedly include five paid days off, birthdays off, and paid time for doctor's appointments and family matters. The news was broken to staffers during a Zoom call with the show's senior producers, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner.

The initial report of misconduct which was made by Buzzfeed News and included charges by former employees that they'd been fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days in order to attend funerals.

Following the investigation and allegations, DeGeneres apologized to her employees, stating that she was unaware of the situation and was sorry if anyone felt as though she wasn't approachable. "I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes," she reportedly told staffers during a video call earlier this week.

