Wednesday TV Ratings: Did 'AGT' or 'Big Brother' Win the Night?

It was a battle to win the night for the Wednesday, September 9 primetime broadcast television between CBS' Big Brother: All Stars and NBC's America's Got Talent and the winner is... both!

Per usual, Big Brother took the lead in the 18-49 demographic but when looking at total viewers, AGT won the night with 5.2 million viewers (compared to 3.9 million for Big Brother).

Coming in third for the night in total viewers was a 48 Hours: Suspicion edition focusing on the Tiger King drama and the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband. Baskin competing on the new season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars on September 14 made this special particularly timely and viewers certainly responded.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):