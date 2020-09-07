'The Home Edit' Team Reveals Which Celeb Projects Made Them Nervous (VIDEO)

Ready to get a peek into some of your favorite celebrities' homes with master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin?

The authors behind the home organization company The Home Edit sat down with TV Insider's Senior Writer Kate Hahn to go inside their new Netflix series, share some behind-the-scenes secrets of some of the projects, and more. Over eight episodes, with two projects per episode, Shearer and Teplin tackle celebrities and civilians' organizational needs in Get Organized With the Home Edit.

"Getting to work with our executive producers Molly Simms and Reese Witherspoon is the most pinch-me moment of our entire lives," Shearer admits. "Hopefully it inspires people to literally get organized in their own life. I hope the episodes are uplifting for everyone and provides some joy."

Celebrity clients include Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Khloe Kardashian, and the organizers were especially nervous about two of those. Watch the video above to find out which one made them nervous due to the "unknowns" and which celeb they really didn't want to disappoint and Teplin thinks "could seriously take our job from us in one second."

Plus, Shearer and Teplin share the TV characters' closets they'd love to organize.

Get Organized With the Home Edit, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 9, Netflix