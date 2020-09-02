'AGT' Live Shows: Which 5 Acts Are the Last to Advance to the Semifinals?

We now know all the acts moving on to the semifinals in America's Got Talent Season 15.

C.A. Wildcats, Kenadi Dodds, Lightwave Theatre Company, Resound, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Celina, Noah Epps, Alex Hooper, Broken Roots, Bello Sisters, and Brandon Leake performed Tuesday night for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Then it was up to America to vote and send five more through to the next round.

Read on to find out who's joining Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, Roberta Battaglia, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon, Voices of Our City Choir, BAD Salsa, Daneliya Tuleshova, Spyros Bros, Jonathan Goodwin, Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Max Major, W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, and Malik Dope in the next round.

Eliminations

The top three acts via America's vote overnight immediately advance. First, Noah Epps is sent home, while Kenadi Dodds moves on. "I knew America would see that sparkle in you ... that you have that special something," Klum tells her. "Always stick to your gut. Always listen to yourself, and just go for it."

Then, Alex Hooper and Lightwave Theatre Company are eliminated and Broken Roots advances. "I think you deserve to be here," Vergara says, adding their second chance (after initially being eliminated during Judge Cuts) shows "you should never lose hope."

Finally, C.A. Wildcats and Divas & Drummers of Compton are sent home, while Brandon Leake is moving on. "I've never been more moved in my life on this show from any other act. We need you on this show. We need you in this world. And we need you in the semifinals," Mandel tells his Golden Buzzer. "Two words come to mind, with everything that is me: you matter."

The Dunkin' Save

The acts that America's vote placed in fourth, fifth, and sixth places — Bello Sisters, Celina, and Resound, in no particular order — are up for the Dunkin' Save (voting online), and advancing is: Celina. "You are absolutely incredible," Klum, who has been a fan of hers since the beginning, says.

The Judges' Vote

Then, it's up to the judges to decide between Bello Sisters and Resound. While Klum picks Resound, Vergara and Mandel choose Bello Sisters.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC