‘9/11 Remembered’ on ABC With ‘The Day We Came Together’ Special

ABC’s commemoration, 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together, a dedication special filmed at the 2014 opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City, will air Friday, September 11.

The hour-long special marks President Barack Obama’s opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum and reflects the unwavering courage, compassion and sacrifice born out of that tragic morning. The special includes moving and inspiring stories about those who died and those who survived, their families, and the swell of first responders who rushed to help them.

It was a time of fear and uncertainty as we lost people we loved and the future felt unclear. But it was also a time when we came together – as neighbors, as friends, as fellow Americans – to support each other and rediscover the best within ourselves. From that, hope was reborn.

In addition to President Barack Obama and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, other dignitaries, survivors, family members, first responders and more share their personal stories, woven together with objects in the museum that recall their experience. Such mementos include a watch, a pair of shoes and a mother’s voice recording to her son on the plane.

The faces of those we lost and the faces of their families draw a picture of people just like us, a dad, a child, a sister – each one a precious life worth remembering.

Performances include a 300-voice children’s choir singing “Somewhere,” the New York Philharmonic performing “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and “Amazing Grace” sung by Tony Award®-nominated singer LaChanze. In addition, processionals with honor guards and the national colors, video clips, imagery and artifacts from the museum, help turn ground zero into hallowed ground.

