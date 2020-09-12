Jude Law Previews 'Intense' & Atmospheric Thriller 'The Third Day'

A British island with a violent past is the mystery-shrouded setting for this six-episode psychological thriller told in three parts: Summer, Fall and Winter. The first begins when grieving father Sam's (Jude Law) random act of kindness takes him to Osea, where he's stranded for three nights with the creepy locals.

He soon bonds with fellow outsider Jess (Katherine Waterston), who's come for an ancient festival open to the public for the first time. Law previews the atmospheric drama.

In the story, Osea has no cell service, the causeway connecting it to the mainland is often inaccessible, and the natives are just odd. Why doesn't Sam run?

Jude Law: The pull is the offer of some kind of understanding of the pain he's carrying and some respite from that. But he's also aware that's possibly a false promise. Occasionally he's all in; the next minute, he's like, "Get me out of here." We all feel that contradiction at times. It only gets more intense. At its heart, [the island] possibly offers him relief, but at a price.

Sam is suffering from the loss of his son. Was that difficult for you emotionally?

After a while, playing someone that broken and carrying such pain was a hard place to go every day. It felt like a responsibility to try and stay there, to be true for those who have been through that kind of loss themselves.

You were "trapped" on Osea while shooting. How was it?

I love filming outside. Having the elements is like having God on your side. Work was a five-minute bike ride from my cottage.

The Third Day, Series Premiere, Monday, September 14, 9/8c, HBO