'Coastal Elites': Kaitlyn Dever Teases HBO's 'Very Relevant' Special (VIDEO)

Have you been missing the theater or the rawness of live performances? HBO's socially distanced comedic satire Coastal Elites presents a perfect antidote for viewers in need of a monologue extravaganza.

The special, from playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, tells contemporary stories of characters that are dealing with the complications of politics, culture and more in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Jay Roach, Coastal Elites features an all-star cast among which includes Kaitlyn Dever alongside Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae.

Airing Saturday, September 12, Coastal Elites puts a spotlight on very different individuals from across the United States. One of those individuals is Dever's Sharynn Tarrows, a young nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York City in order to volunteer at one of the hospitals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's "a very relevant and current piece about five different characters... just saying out loud their frustrations of the current state of the world and sort of getting different perspectives on all of it," teases Dever who spoke with TV Insider ahead of the special presentation's debut.

"It will make you laugh a lot and it's also very tragic and sad," she previews. In the video interview above, she opens up about her character and what it was like preparing to portray a nurse in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coastal Elites, Premieres Saturday, September 12, 8/7c, HBO