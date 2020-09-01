'Holey Moley' Specials to Air Following Season 2 Finale on ABC (VIDEO)

Holey Moley may be winding down for the season, but things are just heating up for the fan favorite as ABC unveiled plans for two specials that will follow the finale.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One and Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux will air on back-to-back Thursdays this September with Part One broadcasting directly after the season finale episode.

Beginning Thursday, September 10, ABC will air Part One of the special at 10/9c, and the following week on Thursday, September 17 at 9/8c, Part Deux will air. Hosted by commentating team Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, these can't-miss special episodes will give viewers an inside look at how this crazy competition series comes together.

Along with answering burning fan questions, the specials will also share memorable on set moments from the iconic Holey Moley clubhouse. Revisit the best and worst wipeouts, watch some unforgettable putts, learn more about course favorites Course Marshall Joe and Sir Goph, as well as check in on the Season 1 winners.

Stephen Curry and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai will also be part of the action in these exciting episodes. In celebration of the upcoming events, ABC shared a silly clip featuring hosts Riggle and Tessitore — check it out above.

Don't miss the action in these special episodes. Catch them on ABC this September.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One, Thursday, September 10, 10/9c, ABC



Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux, Thursday, September 17, 9/8c, ABC

