TCM Highlights Overlooked Female Directors in ‘Women Make Film’ (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
TCM WOMEN MAKE FILM KEYART
Premiere
TCM

Turner Classic Movies will air the U.S. premiere of the epic and insightful documentary Women Make Film starting Tuesday, September 1.

Written and directed by Mark Cousins, this 14-part series will be supplemented on air with 100 classic and contemporary titles from 100 female filmmakers from 44 countries over 14 weeks, including films by:

  • India’s Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay! (1988)
  • U.S.A.’s Barbara Kopple, Harlan County U.S.A. (1976)
  • Kenya’s Wanuri Kahiu, Rafiki (2018)
  • Germany’s Leontine Sagan, Maedchen in Uniform (1931)
  • Spain’s Ana Mariscal, El Camino (1963)
  • Israel’s Talya Lavie, Zero Motivation (2014)
  • Venezuela’s Margot Benacerraf, Araya (1959)
  • China’s Shaohong Lee, Stolen Life (2005)
  • Pakistan’s Sabiha Sumar, Silent Waters (2003)
  • Brazil’s Julia Murat, Found Memories (2011)
  • Burkina Faso’s Fanto Regina Nacro, The Night of Truth (2004)

Women Make Film, narrated by Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger, asks how films are made, shot and edited; how stories are shaped and how movies depict life, love, politics, humor and death, all through the compelling lens of some of the world’s greatest directors – all of them women.

 

Women Make Film, Premiere, Tuesday, September 1, 8/7c, TCM

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema key art
Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton

Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda

Sharmila Tagore

Kerry Fox

Kerry Fox

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton

Debra Winger

Debra Winger

Full Cast & Crew

Documentary

2018–

Documentary

Where to Stream

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Cohen - 'Young and the Restless'
1
How ‘Y&R’ Brought Matt Cohen Back to Daytime 6 Years After ‘GH’ Exit
Mariska Hargitay on Season 27, Episode 1, of NBC's 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'; Dann Florek on Season 14, Episode 1, of NBC's 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'
2
Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Captain Cragen’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Death
GREY’S ANATOMY - ABC's
3
Is Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia Shepherd Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CATERINA SCORSONE, KELLY MCCREARY
4
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kelly McCreary Reacts to Maggie’s Big News & Amelia’s Choice
Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 trailer
5
‘Matlock’ Recap: Where’s the Real Wellbrexa Study?