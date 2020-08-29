Joyful Music & Wildlife Abound in 'Planet Earth: A Celebration' (VIDEO)

BBC America presents Planet Earth: A Celebration, a four-network television event premiering on Monday, August 31 across BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV and IFC.

The special will highlight eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC America’s impactful and Emmy®-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, featuring new narration from Sir David Attenborough.

To accompany these sequences, award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores for this exciting, joyful and adrenaline-packed journey around the world to some of the most extreme environments, where despite the odds animals manage to survive.

Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director, BBC America said: “Pairing stunning footage of the planet with a magnificent soundtrack will transport, inspire, soothe and revitalize us – feelings we all crave right now.

Planet Earth: A Celebration is a passport to some of the most glorious places on earth set against a majestic new score.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration, Premiere, Monday, August 31, 8/7c, BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV & IFC