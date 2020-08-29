Joyful Music & Wildlife Abound in 'Planet Earth: A Celebration' (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
PLANET EARTH A CELEBRATION FLAMINGO
Justin Anderson/BBC Studios/BBC America

BBC America presents Planet Earth: A Celebration, a four-network television event premiering on Monday, August 31 across BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV and IFC.

The special will highlight eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC America’s impactful and Emmy®-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, featuring new narration from Sir David Attenborough.

PLANET EARTH A CELEBRATION SNOW LEOPARD

BBC Studios/BBC America

To accompany these sequences, award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores for this exciting, joyful and adrenaline-packed journey around the world to some of the most extreme environments, where despite the odds animals manage to survive.

PLANET EARTH A CELEBRATION MUSIC

Des Willie/BBC Studios/BBC America

Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director, BBC America said: “Pairing stunning footage of the planet with a magnificent soundtrack will transport, inspire, soothe and revitalize us – feelings we all crave right now.

Planet Earth: A Celebration is a passport to some of the most glorious places on earth set against a majestic new score.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration, Premiere, Monday, August 31, 8/7c, BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV & IFC