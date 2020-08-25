Why Is Dorinda Medley Leaving 'Real Housewives of New York'?

Dorinda Medley is done making it nice. The Bravo favorite announced Tuesday, August 25 that she has appeared on her final season of the Real Housewives of New York.

After six seasons of Bluestone Manor, the fish room, and "Bezerkshires" drama, Medley posted on Instagram announcing her departure. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all great things must come to an end," Medley wrote. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."

Medley joined RHONY in 2015, the same year that Bethenny Frankel returned to the franchise. Fans rallied behind Medley's infectious taglines and honest discussions about the passing of her husband, Dr. Richard Medley.

Frankel also took to Instagram to support Medley's next chapter. "Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dress, and some in their eyes," Frankel posted. "Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed...let the next chapter begin."

The cryptic note nods towards the reported speculation that Medley was, in fact, let go by Bravo. The Daily Mail reports that the Housewife was "fired" from the franchise, with a production source calling the decision "a big mistake."

Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill slammed Bravo for having Medley leave the show, tweeting that Medley was the only "real" Housewife and remained authentic until the end. "Telling the truth and exposing fake cast members and their storylines and how it's all manipulated by production...trust me, that's a main reason cast is let go," Radziwill wrote.

This is the second departure from the current Season 13 cast, as Tinsley Mortimer previously left midseason after relocating to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth. Medley's decision comes weeks after new Housewife Leah McSweeney and original cast member Luann de Lesseps called for a cast shakeup.

"I just hope there's just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously," McSweeney mused to Page Six. "I hope there's not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are."

De Lesseps also teased that there would be shifts within the cast. "There's definitely going to be some new Housewives," de Lesseps echoed to Extra. The "Countess" later took to Instagram to call Medley a "friend for life" in a tribute.

According to Us Weekly, Bravo has been planning to "shake things up" for Season 14. "There's going to be some changes...A handful of white women doesn't necessarily represent what New York City is all about," an unnamed insider stated.

Currently, the cast outside of Medley includes Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, de Lesseps, and McSweeney. It's unclear whether Singer or Morgan will be returning next season.

While fans wish Medley well on her next chapter, there's not much else to say other than clip!

