Monday TV Ratings: Quiet Nights for 'Love Island' Premiere & 2020 RNC Night 1

While reality TV has been a big draw this summer with hits America's Got Talent and the recent return of Big Brother pulling in big viewership, doesn't look we'll be saying the same for CBS' Love Island, which returned for a second season on Monday, August 24.

The premiere dropped below the July 2019 series launch where total viewers came in at 2.6 million viewers compared to the 1.9 million that showed up for Monday's two-hour premiere. In the 18-49 demographic, there was also a drop from a 0.6 rating to this year's 0.4 rating. The winner in both 18-49 and for the night was NBC's American Ninja Warrior, which tied for first with ABC's Holey Moley with 2.5 million viewers.

Night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention saw ABC lead the broadcast network pack with a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers. That's a drop from last Monday's first night of the Democratic National Convention when ABC also came in first for broadcast coverage but brought in 2.1 million viewers. The RNC continues through Thursday.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 24, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):