Monday TV Ratings: 2020 Democratic National Convention Night 1 Dominates

As expected, the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) took some of the wind out of regular programming during Monday, August 17's primetime broadcast television schedule.

While final numbers later today will probably shift given the live virtual DNC event, the overnight numbers showed ABC and NBC tied with a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and ABC a few notches ahead with 2.1 million viewers.

As for regular programming, a rerun of NBC's American Ninja Warrior won the night in the key demo while CBS's The Neighborhood came out ahead in total viewers with 3.6 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):