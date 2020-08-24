'The Haunting of Bly Manor': Get Your First Look & Find Out When It Premieres (PHOTO)

Netflix is teasing the latest entry in Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology with new key art and a premiere date hint for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

This follow-up to 2018's gripping horror drama The Haunting of Hill House is heading to the streaming platform sometime this fall, with an exact date yet to be announced. Bly Manor will feature some familiar Hill House faces including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker.

While Hill House turned to Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel for inspiration and influence, this new chapter will look upon the works of Henry James. Bly Manor was the name of the estate in James' 1898 novella, The Turn of the Screw.

We don't yet know much plot-wise about the series, but in its inspiration Turn of the Screw, a governess is hired to care for children who reside in Bly Manor and begins witnessing some inexplicable things.

Though the source material takes place in the late 19th century, Bly Manor is likely to feature in a more up-to-date era just as Hill House opted for a present-day and near-past setting. Filming on Bly Manor concluded earlier this year, prior to the coronavirus shutdowns that stalled most TV and film productions.

Stay tuned for an official premiere date and more exciting teases as we get closer to fall.