The Tony Awards Are Going Virtual in Fall 2020

Like many other award shows during this year's coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tony Awards have made some adjustments.

Tony Award Productions announced Friday that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will be virtual this fall. Final eligibility determinations, the air date, and platform, will be shared at a later date.

"Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a statement. "We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will."

🌟 It's the news you've been waiting for! 🌟 The 74th Annual #TonyAwards ceremony is going digital this fall. Stay tuned for more info 🎭 https://t.co/eljzRnT9Rp pic.twitter.com/f508JjDbPM — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 21, 2020

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Award was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947. The Tonys recognize excellence on Broadway and include performances from the nominated shows.

This is just the latest awards show to switch things up as a result of the pandemic. The 2020 Primetime Emmys on September 20 will also be virtual, while the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were postponed to March 14 and the 2021 Oscars to April 26.

74th Annual Tony Awards, Fall 2020