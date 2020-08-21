'Big Brother: All-Stars': Was the Right Person Evicted in Week 2? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22, Episode 7.]

The Big Brother house sent another All-Star packing in the Thursday, August 20 episode, which saw David Alexander and fellow Season 21 alum Nicole Anthony on the chopping block.

Nominated for eviction by Head of Household Memphis Garrett (Season 10), it was a tense week when confusion over alliances caused paranoia. Before this week's veto competition, Tyler Crispen (Season 20) vowed to play for David, but ultimately lost to Memphis.

The nominations were still uncertain though as Memphis' alliance member Nicole Franzel (Seasons 16 and 18) pushed for a backdoor nomination for Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6, 7 and 14). Ultimately, Memphis chose to keep his initial nominations the same, leaving David and Nicole A. to campaign for their place in the house ahead of the eviction ceremony.

In the end, Nicole's paranoia that Janelle and Kaysar Ridha (Seasons 6 and 7) were working against her when they were actually trying to help ended up backfiring. She began telling others that her plan was to go after the vets if she ever became HOH.

When it came time to vote, it shouldn't have been a surprise that Nicole A. ended up with 10 votes to evict against David's two. But did the house make the right decision? Only time will tell. Until then, let us know if you think they made the right choice in the poll below, and don't miss Big Brother when it airs on CBS.

