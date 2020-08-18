'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' Canceled at Netflix After 6 Seasons

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj has been canceled at Netflix after six volumes on the streamer.

The series, which explored the modern cultural and political landscape with a comedic twist, has already streamed its final episode. In a social media post, Minhaj addresses his followers candidly about the news, beginning his tweet with, "What a run."

He goes on to say, "I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show."

Despite Patriot Act ending, Minhaj was quick to show gratitude to not only his fans, but also Netflix for running the series. "TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy," he jokes.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Debuting in 2018, the half-hour series aired 40 episodes over the course of two years. The show's most recent and sixth volume concluded in June with an installment centered around taxes.

Unlike many Netflix shows which drop full seasons at once, Patriot Act released one episode on a weekly basis following each season premiere. With his unique comedic voice and storytelling skills, Minhaj entertained viewers by doing investigative pieces about current trends shaping our world today.

