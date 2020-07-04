Best Lines of the Week (June 26-July 2): ‘Gosh, Get Over It!’

TV this week was full of endless laughs, drama, and interesting stories. Audiences got to look at world events with a smile with Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and then take a break with American Dad and Black Monday.

Things heated up elsewhere on TV with HBO’s second episode of Perry Mason, Netflix’s release of the new reboot Unsolved Mysteries, and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite lines from across the TV world this week.

Patriot Act Hasan Minaj Netflix
Netflix/Cara Howe

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

“And all the articles are like, ‘Hey, we are living through history!’ But you know what? Living through history blows. Reading history is awesome, because you know how everything ends.”

— Hasan Minhaj discusses the surrealism of the events that everyone in the world today is living through

THOMAS E. SULLIVAN
ABC/Jessica Brooks

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

“Hostage would imply I’m using you as collateral to get what I want, when in fact, everything I want is right here.”

— Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) breaks down his menacing plan to take Daisy’s (Chloe Bennet) powers to her and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj).

Alba Baptista as Ava - Warrior Nunl Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Warrior Nun (Netflix)

“Oh, I really hope this team doesn’t suck.”

—Newly-alive Ava (Alba Baptista) robs a sporting goods store after escaping the morgue to fit in.

I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Natalie Seery/HBO

I May Destroy You (HBO)

“I say ‘There are hungry children, there are hungry children, there are hungry children. There’s a war in Syria, there’s a war in Syria, there’s a war in Syria.’ Or ‘Not everyone has a smartphone, not everyone has a smartphone, not everyone has a smartphone.’ To remind myself of the bigger picture.”

—Arabella (Michaela Coel) works through her coping mechanisms with her therapist in the aftermath of her sexual assault.

Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

“It starts getting real scary. But you feel like you gotta be strong in front of everybody and not, you know, not lose hope. Or sort of let those worst thoughts come into your mind. You’re fighting that. I’m fighting that.”

—Angel F. Rivera II describes his feelings after his brother Rey disappeared without a trace.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
TBS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

“Gosh, get over it! I didn’t sue the WikiFeet commenter who only gave my feet three and a half stars because he needs to see more pics. But fine, if it’ll help my rating…..”

—Samantha Bee uses her “personal testimony” to help President Trump get over his penchant for suing his adversaries.

Shea Coulee
VH1

Rupaul's Drag Race: All Stars (VH1)

“Pretty on the outside, but on the inside, I’m pure garbage”.

—Frontrunner Shea Coulee dives into her reality TV star character for this week’s comedy improvisation maxi challenge.

American Dad
TBS

American Dad (TBS)

“It’s Stan. Ever Since Kloops died, he won’t say a word and he won’t take that blower off.”

—Francine Smith (Wendy Schaal) talks to a therapist about her husband Stan’s mourning for his CIA groundskeeper friend and how he will not stop wearing a leaf blower.

Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason - Episode 3
HBO

Perry Mason (HBO)

“Emily, whoever took your son never meant to hurt him. They just wanted money. And something went horribly wrong. Can I offer you a cigarette?”

—Perry (Matthew Rhys) comforts and offers an explanation to Emily (Gayle Rankin) in regards to her son’s gruesome murder.

BLACK MONDAY CASEY WILSON AS TIFF GEORGINA ANDREW RANNELLS AS BLAIR SHOWTIME
Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME

Black Monday (Showtime)

Blair: “Hey! How are you? Are you OK? You’ve been here for like 10 seconds and you’re already wasted.”

Tiffany: Well, I’ve been drinking since my morning meetings…yesterday.”

—Kind of couple Blair (Andrew Rannells) and Tiffany (Casey Wilson) meet up during the Halloween party.

