Best Lines of the Week (June 26-July 2): ‘Gosh, Get Over It!’
TV this week was full of endless laughs, drama, and interesting stories. Audiences got to look at world events with a smile with Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and then take a break with American Dad and Black Monday.
Things heated up elsewhere on TV with HBO’s second episode of Perry Mason, Netflix’s release of the new reboot Unsolved Mysteries, and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite lines from across the TV world this week.
