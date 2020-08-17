Sunday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother: All Stars' Rises to the Top Once Again

Jim Halterman
Big Brother All Stars 2020
CBS

Television audiences can't get enough of those confined houseguests in Season 22 of Big Brother as the CBS reality hit once again ran away with the night in the 18-49 demographic on Sunday, August 16.

In total viewers, the All Stars season came in third behind CBS' 60 Minutes, which was number one with 6.9 million viewers, and a rerun of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videoswith 4.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, August 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time  Show Adults 18-49 ratings Total Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m. 60 Minutes  (CBS) 0.6 6.9
America’s Funniest Home Videos - R  (ABC) 0.6 4.4
Cannonball (NBC) 0.4 1.9
Last Man Standing - R  (Fox) 0.2 852,000
7:30 p.m. Duncanville – R (Fox) 0.1 483,000
8 p.m. Big Brother (CBS) 1.0 4.0
Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC) 0.5 3.9
NHL Stanley Cup  (NBC) 0.4 1.4
The Simpsons – R (Fox) 0.2 815,000
Fridge Wars  (CW) 0.1 381,000
8:30 p.m. Bless The Harts – R (Fox) 0.2 619,000
9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck – R (ABC) 0.4 2.8
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.3 2.5
Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox) 0.3 793,000
Supernatural - R (CW) 0.0 199,000
9:30 p.m. Family Guy – R (Fox) 0.3 941,000
10 p.m. Match Game – R (ABC) 0.4 2.7
NCIS: New Orleans  (CBS) 0.3 2.7