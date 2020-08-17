Sunday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother: All Stars' Rises to the Top Once Again
CBS
Television audiences can't get enough of those confined houseguests in Season 22 of Big Brother as the CBS reality hit once again ran away with the night in the 18-49 demographic on Sunday, August 16.
In total viewers, the All Stars season came in third behind CBS' 60 Minutes, which was number one with 6.9 million viewers, and a rerun of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos, with 4.4 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, August 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.6
|6.9
|America’s Funniest Home Videos - R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.4
|Cannonball (NBC)
|0.4
|1.9
|Last Man Standing - R (Fox)
|0.2
|852,000
|7:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.1
|483,000
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.0
|4.0
|Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC)
|0.5
|3.9
|NHL Stanley Cup (NBC)
|0.4
|1.4
|The Simpsons – R (Fox)
|0.2
|815,000
|Fridge Wars (CW)
|0.1
|381,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless The Harts – R (Fox)
|0.2
|619,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Press Your Luck – R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.8
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.3
|2.5
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.3
|793,000
|Supernatural - R (CW)
|0.0
|199,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy – R (Fox)
|0.3
|941,000
|10 p.m.
|Match Game – R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.7
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.3
|2.7