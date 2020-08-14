Marge Simpson Fires Back at Trump Advisor for Kamala Harris Dig (VIDEO)

The Simpsons are getting political in a special address directed at Donald Trump's senior advisor Jenna Ellis.

Following the announcement that Kamala Harris would join Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket in the 2020 presidential election this fall, Harris gave her first press conference alongside Biden. This spurred Ellis to write in a tweet, "Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson."

And apparently the creators behind Fox's fan favorite animated comedy took note of the dig.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

The Simpsons patriarch Homer Simpson posted a video featuring Marge to his handle, writing, "I think my wife is up to something." Then, The Simpsons' Twitter account shared the clip with the caption, "Marge Simpson has something to say." In the video, Marge is seen walking onto a stage and addressing viewers by saying, "I usually don't get into politics but the president's senior advisor Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me.

She continues, "Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment. If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna."

The scene shifts focus, showing the titular cartoon family's Springfield home as Marge's voice carries on, "I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Needless to say, Marge isn't pleased that her voice has become a punchline.

The Simpsons, Season 32, Fall 2020, Fox