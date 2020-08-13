Everything We Know About 'The Voice' Season 19

The coaches and singing hopefuls will be back for another season of The Voice, but not as soon as fans had hoped.

While the "when" is still up in the air, we do know that a coach is returning for the 19th season of the musical competition that chooses its contestants based on their voices, not their looks. There are also reports that some filming has been completed.

Read on for everything we know about Season 19, including who's returning and when we could see it.

When will it air?

Originally, it was set to air at 8/7c on Mondays (two hours) and Tuesdays (one hour) this fall. However, on August 12, NBC announced that a shortened season of American Ninja Warrior will be airing in that slot Mondays, beginning September 7. Those eight episodes should fill the schedule through the end of October. It's possible that The Voice Season 19 could premiere "later this fall," according to Deadline.

Who are the coaches?

Host Carson Daly and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton are all returning. Daly and Shelton have been with the show since the beginning, while Clarkson has been a full-time coach since Season 14 and Legend since Season 16.

Nick Jonas joined in Season 18 but will not be back. Instead, Gwen Stefani is returning as coach after holding the position in Seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17. (This makes the Season 19 lineup the same as Season 17's.)

Has anything been filmed yet?

Blind auditions reportedly were filmed from August 3-7, with only a virtual audience, at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to Gold Derby. The official Twitter account offered fans the chance to watch Blind Auditions from their homes on July 31.

What will the format be?

It's likely that a live audience will be out for the season, though that may depend on when filming resumes. The Voice's usual stages of competition are: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. So far, nothing has been announced to suggest that will change.

It's possible that the music competition takes a page out of America's Got Talent book and continues production without an audience, with social distancing—the coaches' chairs will certainly help that—and even perhaps with some virtual performances. AGT also cut down its middle round (Judge Cuts) from four episodes to one. We'll have to wait and see if anything, including episode count, changes for The Voice Season 19.

The Voice, Season 19, TBA, NBC