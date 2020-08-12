'The Doctors' Switches Things Up in Season 13 With New Host & Format

The Emmy-winning series The Doctors is changing things up for Season 13, which kicks off Monday, September 21.

Moving to a new state-of-the-art studio, the daytime talk show is set to deliver even more timely and reliable medical news with the help of newly announced host, Dr. Ian Smith. The best-selling author and trusted medical expert is a Harvard College, Columbia University, and University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine graduate who has penned 18 books throughout his career.

Dr. Smith is a longtime medical contributor for the Rachael Ray Show and a former correspondent for NBC's Today Show and Nightly News. During his career, Dr. Smith served two terms on the President's Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition under President Obama.

Launching a new theme, "Take Your Power Back," The Doctors is working to empower viewers to break through fear and uncertainty in today's world. This season will provide viewers with tips and solutions to get Americans into fighting shape physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and The Doctors is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives," said Dr. Ian Smith. "Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back."

"Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. The Doctors recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they're looking for and deserve to get," said Jay McGraw, executive producer of The Doctors. "Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for Season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever."

Production on Season 13 will begin this month in the show's East Coast studio. The Doctors is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The show is executive produced by Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano, and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw.

Don't miss Dr. Ian Smith's arrival and the show's new format when The Doctors returns this September.

The Doctors, Season 13 Premiere, Monday, September 21, Check your local listings