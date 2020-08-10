'Saved by the Bell' Revival: Jessie Warns Students About Caffeine Pills (VIDEO)

If anyone knows the dangers of caffeine pills, it's Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren).

The former student and now guidance counselor at Bayside High has some sage advice for the newcomers in Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival after she confiscates caffeine pills. "At first, they're so exciting and then it gets even more exciting but after that it gets so scary, and in the end, you ruin your girl group's shot at a recording contract," she says, recalling the original's Season 2 episode, "Jessie's Song," and her own character's addiction.

Watch the teaser below for more from Jessie and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), as well as to meet the new characters, including some of the original characters' kids.

The revival picks up when California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, set to appear in multiple episodes), ends up in hot water when he closes too many low-income high schools. His solution is to send the students to the state's most well-funded schools, including Bayside. "The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality," the logline teases.

Great News' Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive produces with Peter Engel and Franco Bario.

