Peacock Orders 'MacGruber' Series Starring Will Forte

Will Forte is back as MacGruber.

Peacock has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the action comedy series based on the iconic Saturday Night Live parody sketch. (MacGruber is known for becoming distracted each time he tried to defuse a bomb.) Forte will also write and executive produce the adaptation of the 2010 movie. The original creative team behind the camera is back as well.

"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released," the logline teases. "His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil—only to find that evil... may be lurking within."

Forte debuted the character of MacGruber on SNL in 2007 before eventually taking him to the big screen in the 2010 film with Kristen Wiig (as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo).

Joining Forte as executive producers are John Solomon, Jorma Taccone (who will also direct), Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Forte's previous TV credits include The Last Man on Earth and voicing characters on The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Gravity Falls.

