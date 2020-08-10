Sunday TV Ratings: PGA Championship & 'Big Brother' Win Night for CBS

The PGA Championship Final and the second installment of the new season of CBS' Big Brother ruled primetime broadcast television on Sunday, August 9.

With a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, viewers watching Collin Morikawa take the first major golf tournament of the season made the overrun into primetime the most watched program of the night. The tournament also pulled in the highest total viewers for the night. Big Brother, delayed to the 10 pm hour, came in with a 0.8 rating.

In second place in total viewers, reruns of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud both grabbed 4.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, August 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):