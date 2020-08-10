Sunday TV Ratings: PGA Championship & 'Big Brother' Win Night for CBS
CBS
The PGA Championship Final and the second installment of the new season of CBS' Big Brother ruled primetime broadcast television on Sunday, August 9.
With a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, viewers watching Collin Morikawa take the first major golf tournament of the season made the overrun into primetime the most watched program of the night. The tournament also pulled in the highest total viewers for the night. Big Brother, delayed to the 10 pm hour, came in with a 0.8 rating.
In second place in total viewers, reruns of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud both grabbed 4.4 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, August 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|PGA Championship Final (CBS)
|1.0
|5.6
|America’s Funniest Home Videos - R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.4
|Cannonball (NBC)
|0.3
|1.8
|Last Man Standing - R (Fox)
|0.1
|864,000
|7:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.1
|488,000
|8 p.m.
|Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.4
|The Titan Games – R (NBC)
|0.2
|1.3
|The Simpsons – R (Fox)
|0.2
|672,000
|Fridge Wars (CW)
|0.1
|396,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless The Harts – R (Fox)
|0.2
|564,000
|9:00 p.m.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.6
|4.1
|Press Your Luck – R (ABC)
|0.6
|3.1
|America’s Got Talent - R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.9
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.2
|711,000
|Supernatural - R (CW)
|0.1
|253,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy – R (Fox)
|0.2
|831,000
|10 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|0.8
|3.1
|Match Game – R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.5