Hilary Swank Heads to Mars in 'Away' Trailer (VIDEO)

"The only thing I've ever known for sure in my life is that I wanted to be on the first mission to Mars," Commander Emma Green (Hilary Swank) says in the trailer for Away.

The Netflix original follows the American astronaut as she prepares to lead an international crew—including Russian cosmonaut and engineer Misha Popov (Mark Ivanir), world-renowned botanist Dr. Kwesi Weisberg-Abban (Ato Essandoh), Air Force fighter pilot Ram Arya (Ray Panthaki), and chemist and astronaut Lu Wang (Vivian Wu)—on the first mission to Mars. But doing so means leaving her family, her husband, NASA chief engineer Matt Logan (Josh Charles), and their 15-year-old daughter, Lex (Talitha Bateman), behind for three years.

Before Emma leaves, she gives Lex a bracelet, representing "the Earth, the moon, and Mars," as she explains to her daughter. "And the string is me making my way back to you. So just remember, the further away I get, I'm actually getting closer to being back to you."

But there are going to be situations both on the mission and at home (showing that Matt may not have taking care of the family as "covered" as he says). Watch the trailer below to see the crew's struggles both at home and on the journey.

Away is described by Netflix as "a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way." It "shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind."

Creator Andrew Hinderaker serves as executive producer with showrunner Jessica Goldberg (The Path), Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Swank, Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein.

Away, Series Premiere, Friday, September 4, Netflix