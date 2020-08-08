VMAs: MTV Switches From Indoor Show at Barclays Center to Outdoor Performances

The show will go on … just a bit differently as planned.

The MTV Video Music Awards are still scheduled for Sunday, August 30, as planned, but the awards show will no longer take place inside at the Barclays Center in New York, Deadline reports. Rather, the ceremony will consist of performances outdoors across the New York City boroughs, with "limited or no audiences." (In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had said that was the plan for attendees when it was set to be held at the Barclays Center.)

"In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event," MTV said in a statement. "The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Some of those outdoor performances will be by BTS (with the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite"), Doja Cat, and J Balvin.

MTV announced Keke Palmer as host on August 6. Leading the nominees with nine each are Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga; Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with six each.

The VMAs are just the latest awards show to change plans. The Primetime Emmys are following suit from the Daytime Emmys with a virtual show in September. The Oscars and Golden Globes have already been postponed for 2021.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, August 30, 8/7c, MTV