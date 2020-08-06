Keke Palmer to Host MTV VMAs 2020: Watch Her Turn to True Jackson for Help (VIDEO)

MTV is turning to an entertainment powerhouse for the 2020 Video Music Awards.

Actress, music artist, host, author, and humanitarian Keke Palmer will be hosting the awards show, airing live from the Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, August 30. And who better for her to turn to for some advice (specifically when it comes to her style), than her True Jackson, VP character? (The series aired from 2008-2011 on Nickelodeon and starred Palmer as a teen who became the vice president of the youth apparel line of her favorite fashion company.)

Watch the video below for the now CEO's reaction to Palmer hosting the VMAs. Plus, don't miss the musical surprise near the end.

"We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's 'VMAs' host," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MTV has already announced this year's nominations, with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga leading with nine each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. BTS (with the TV debut of their new, English-only single "Dynamite"), Doja Cat, and J Balvinare are set to perform.

Palmer was nominated for a 2020 Emmy for co-hosting the daytime series GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke, which was recently canceled. She also hosts the remake of the dating game show Singled Out on Quibi. Her recent TV credits include Scream: The TV Series, Star, and Berlin Station.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, August 30, 8/7c, MTV