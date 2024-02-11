It’s that time of year again. Gloomy skies, short days, and perhaps most gratingly, bouquets of red roses and teddy bears and hearts everywhere you look.

That’s right, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner again, and while this may be great news for some, it can often be the opposite for others — at best, a commercialized holiday of manufactured romance and at worst, a reminder to those whose lives may be devoid of romance.

While there are hundreds upon hundreds of movies and TV shows for the romance-obsessed to stream where the leads make up, fall in love, and live happily ever after, what about those of us who want to see a relationship crash and burn? Or root for the protagonist to strike out on their own?

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 15 very best movies and TV shows that not only end without any sort of grand romantic gesture but might make you feel grateful you’re not in a relationship at all. And if you’re planning to watch any of these on a first date, please do so at your own peril…