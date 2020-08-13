4 Sizzling Stories to Expect in 'Young and the Restless' New Episodes

Business mogul Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) must protect their loved ones from a secret involving his bad-seed son, Adam (Mark Grossman). Says Scott: "Adam is throwing a wrench into the family yet again."

The murder he committed years ago that Victor covered up? It's not staying in the past. "Adam's going to find out truths about himself that even he's not confronted before," teases The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith. Unscrupulous Adam is also torn between current love Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and former flame Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), who continues to battle breast cancer.

Lawyer Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) tries to move away from alluring but troubled Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), though "she still feels a connection," says Griffith. She'll need a shoulder to lean on—possibly that of Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic)—when something from her past "shakes up her place in town," Griffith adds.

And Abbott siblings Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) attempt to bring happiness to matriarch Dina (Marla Adams), who is deteriorating due to Alzheimer's. "They try to solve a mystery from Dina's past as a final gift," Griffith reveals. "It's a terrific family-bonding story."

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS (check local listings)