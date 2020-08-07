'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein' Includes Chilling Firsthand Accounts From Victims (VIDEO)

On the anniversary of disgraced financier and alleged sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s death, Lifetime will debut the revealing investigation Surviving Jeffrey Epstein as a two-night, four-hour event telling the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him.

The women speak out in the documentary airing Sunday and Monday, August 9 and 10 on Lifetime.

The network continues raising the voices of survivors in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women.

The investigation exposes the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.

Victim stories are told for Virginia Giuffre, Teresa Helm, Rachel Benavidez, Marijke Chartouni, Jena Lisa Jones, Courtney Wild, Chaunte Davies and Kiki Doe.

The documentary hails from Emmy-winner Robert Friedman and directed by award-winning filmmakers Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern. Respected journalist Christopher Mason is also attached to the project.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Premiere, Sunday, August 9, 8/7c and Monday, August 10, 9/8c, Lifetime