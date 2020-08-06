Sneak Peek at a Beautiful Summer Romance in 'Love on Harbor Island' (VIDEO)

A beautiful summer romance on a quaint isle sets the mood for Love on Harbor Island which premieres Saturday, August 8 on Hallmark Channel.

Rising Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) is a small-town girl at heart. Working for a corporate condo company, Lily is on the verge of her dream promotion to be Senior Interior Designer by her 30th birthday.

However, Lily gets a call from back home about her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) having a bad fall, causing Lily to jump on the first flight home to help out with Maggie’s bed & breakfast inn.

As she exits the seaplane at the dock of Harbor Island, Lily is greeted by Marcus (Marcus Rosner), the ruggedly handsome seaplane pilot.

She heads to her aunt’s picturesque Harbor Island Inn.

Aunt Maggie confides in Lily that she needs to sell the inn as it’s become too much work for her now that she’s getting older. Marcus reveals that he lives in the garden suite caring for a spirited rescue dog looking for a forever home.

Lily decides to stay for as long as needed to help sell the inn and offers her expertise to stage it. Marcus helps her fix up the inn while Lily has the time of her life putting her passion for design to use as she helps her family and works alongside friends, old and new. It’s obvious there’s a chemistry between Lily and Marcus.

Will Lily sell the home and head back to the city? Or will she finally discover that home really is where the heart is.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Love on Harbor Island, Premiere, Saturday, August 8, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel