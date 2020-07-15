CBS Pulls 'Survivor' From Fall Schedule, Moves up 'S.W.A.T.'

As should be expected with production restart dates still uncertain, CBS' schedule for the 2020-21 season has changed a bit.

While Survivor was initially part of its "fall" lineup, the network has announced that it has been pulled and instead S.W.A.T. is returning earlier than expected. The Shemar Moore-led drama was slated for later in the season.

According to CBS, Survivor's producers "are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved."

That shakes up the originally planned lineup for Wednesdays. Rather than the Jeff Probst-hosted reality series leading into The Amazing Race and then David Boreanaz's SEAL Team, Phil Keoghan's series kicks off the night, followed by two dramas entering their fourth seasons. There's no word yet on production starts and premiere dates.

See the new Wednesday schedule for fall 2020 below.

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race

9:00 p.m.: SEAL Team

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.