Starz Announces 'Power Book II: Ghost' Premiere Date (VIDEO)

"That boy loves his mother," Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) says in the new trailer for the next Power series on Starz, and oh, do we see how true that is.

Starz has announced that the 10-episode Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Sunday, September 6, at 9/8c. (It'll move to its regular timeslot, 8/7c, beginning the following week.)

As you can see in the official trailer, Tasha wanted her son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) to focus on his studies, and that remains true—but he insists on getting her a lawyer. (After all, he's the one who killed his father, and his mother is covering for him.) Watch below to see what it'll cost him.

"We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter in the Power universe with Power Book II: Ghost. We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha and Tariq as he navigates the criminal world and the academic world without ever taking his eyes off the prize: his mother's freedom," creator, showrunner, and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp said in a statement. "Along with reconnecting with some old favorites, we are excited for the audience to meet a host of new characters, including powerful allies like Method Man's Davis MacLean and potential foes like Mary J. Blige's Monet Tejada."

Kemp added that the sequel series picks up "just 72 hours" after the Power series finale and "once the ride begins, we don't slow down.”

"The Power Universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again. We can't wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet," executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said. "I have told you before, Power never ends… we are just getting started."

Power Book II: Ghost sees Tariq dividing his time between studying at the Ivy League university he's attending to earn his inheritance and turning to the familiar drug game, with the family headed by Monet Tejada, to pay for his mother's attorney, the "fame-hungry" Davis MacLean.

The spinoff also stars Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Check out the new key art below.

Power Book II: Ghost, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 6, 9/8c, Starz