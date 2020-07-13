'Power Book II: Ghost' Teaser: What Would You Do to Save Your Family? (VIDEO)

How long can Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) protect her son?

Following the announcement that the next chapter in the Power Universe, Book II: Ghost, will premiere in September, Starz released the first teaser for the spinoff.

"How did you know James would be alone?" Tameika Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) asks Tasha. "Someone else was there. Is it your son?" Tasha may be covering for her son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who was the one to kill his father, but he’s going to be trying to help his mother, as well.

Watch the teaser below for more from the spinoff, which picks up shortly after the original series ended.

In Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq's attending an Ivy League university to earn his inheritance and must divide his time between his studies and hustling to pay for his mother's lawyer, the fame-hungry Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith). He turns to the drug game and becomes entangled with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige). "He figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better," the synopsis teases.

The spinoff also stars Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada.

Creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp serves as executive producer (through her company End of Episode) with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (through his G-Unit Film and Television), Mark Canton (through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM), End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.

Power Book II: Ghost, Series Premiere, September, Starz