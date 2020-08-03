'Married at First Sight' Renewed for 6 More Seasons at Lifetime

Lifetime is making a major commitment to Married at First Sight as the network renewed the fan favorite reality program for six additional seasons beyond its current run. The flagship show will continue for Seasons 12 through 17, promising viewers plenty of marital drama in the years to come.

According to Deadline, Lifetime is also greenlighting two new spinoffs, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables and a currently unnamed series in blind commitment pickup. And the network's recent spinoff Married at First Sight: Couples Cam just received an additional 16-episode order.

The renewal follows Lifetime's previous two-season renewal which carried Married at First Sight through Seasons 10 and 11, the latter of which is currently airing. For those unfamiliar with the format, Married at First Sight follows expertly handpicked matches from the moment they meet at the altar to decision day, where they determine whether they'll stay together or get divorced. Throughout its run, Married at First Sight has had its share of successes and failures, but hasn't wavered in fan interest.

In the newly announced Unmatchables, experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles will work with previously unmatched singles they've encountered over the seasons. In each self-contained episode, they'll mentor two singles who have been unlucky in the romance department, and help with physical and personal transformations before sending them out on a date to see if sparks fly.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Married at First Sight's upcoming spinoffs and don't miss Season 11 of Lifetime's flagship series as it airs each Wednesday.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime