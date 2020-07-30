Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Tough As Nails' & 'United We Fall' Split the Lead
CBS
Tough as Nails
As reruns flooded the Wednesday, July 29 primetime broadcast television schedule, two originals — CBS's competition series Tough As Nails (featuring contestant Luis Yuli, above) and ABC's new sitcom United We Fall — tied in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers to lead the night.
Both series grabbed a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and in total viewers, United We Fall edged out the Phil Keoghan-hosted series by a hair (3.53 vs. 3.49).
See Also
Worth Watching: Shudder with 'Host,' NBA Regular Season Resumes, Oprah in Conversation, Get 'Frayed' on HBO Max
Plus, catch 'The Golden Girls' on Hulu.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|United We Fall (ABC)
|0.5
|3.5
|Tough As Nails (CBS)
|0.5
|3.5
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.4
|MasterChef - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.4
|The 100 – R (CW)
|0.1
|403,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Goldbergs - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.2
|9:00 p.m.
|Chicago Fire – R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.4
|The Price Is Right: Big Brother Edition! – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.0
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.3
|2.0
|Ultimate Tag - F (FOX)
|0.3
|1.1
|Bulletproof (CW)
|0.1
|352,000
|9:30 p.m.
|American Housewife – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.6
|10 p.m.
|Chicago P.D. - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.3
|SEAL Team – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.2
|Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)
|0.2
|1.3