Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Tough As Nails' & 'United We Fall' Split the Lead

As reruns flooded the Wednesday, July 29 primetime broadcast television schedule, two originals — CBS's competition series Tough As Nails (featuring contestant Luis Yuli, above) and ABC's new sitcom United We Fall — tied in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers to lead the night.

Both series grabbed a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and in total viewers, United We Fall edged out the Phil Keoghan-hosted series by a hair (3.53 vs. 3.49).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):