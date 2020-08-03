Worth Watching: Million Dollar Masters From 'Jeopardy' Vault, 'Immigration Nation' on Netflix, 'Nest' Finale

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Jeopardy! (syndicated, check local listings): While it's great to hear that TV's finest quiz show and its companion, Wheel of Fortune, are going back into production for fall, until the new episodes are ready I hope Jeopardy! continues raiding its vaults for wonderful blasts from the illustrious past. For the next two weeks, Jeopardy! replays a two-week "Million Dollar Masters" tournament from 2002, when 15 top contestants from the first 18 seasons gathered in New York's Radio City Music Hall to test their mettle before an enormous audience.

Immigration Nation (streaming on Netflix): A recent New York Times report revealed that after allowing filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau to embed cameras inside the workings of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as agents carried out the administration's zero-tolerance immigration policies, they were pressured to remove scenes and even delay broadcasting this six-part documentary until after the election. Three years in the making, Immigration Nation depicts an increasingly militarized process as it follows lawyers and lawmakers, agents and activists on either side of the hot-button issue, while also profiling undocumented immigrants, ranging from newly arrived migrant workers to U.S. combat veterans in danger of being deported.

The Nest (streaming on Acorn TV): In the climactic chapter of the intense domestic drama from Scotland, the battle over the custody of a newborn gets very ugly, as secrets are publicly exposed that could ruin several families' lives. Who's exploiting whom, the series asks, as Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle) continue to argue that they are the best hope to raise troubled Kaya's (Mirren Mack) baby.

Inside Monday TV: Rock out with the former Extreme lead guitarist-turned-producer in AXS TV's At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends (8/7c). The remotely produced music special teams Bettencourt with the likes of Julian Lennon and Nancy Wilson, and features an all-guitar rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" from Generation Axe with a surprise appearance from Queen's Brian May… ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! (8/7c) turns to one of its most popular bachelorettes, Ali Fedotowsky, condensing her journey of made-for-TV romance into a three-hour clip orgy… CNBC's American Greed: Biggest Cons (10/9c) revisits one of America's most notorious swindlers in "Madoff Behind Bars," updating Bernie Madoff's prison life, the fallout for his victims and the hunt for his purloined billions.