'Fear TWD': Lennie James & Alycia Debnam-Carey on Trouble-Filled Season 6 (VIDEO)

Fans have had to wait a bit longer than usual for the upcoming season of Fear the Walking Dead, but there's finally some good news!

Season 6 of the zombie franchise spinoff will premiere October 11, as announced during the series' virtual [email protected] panel. After the online panel dropped, TV Insider caught up — virtually — with stars Lennie James (Morgan Jones) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark) to get some more insight into what's next for their characters after a dire Season 5 finale, a tonal shift, and James' first time directing.

Morgan, in particular, wasn't doing so well after being shot in the chest by big bad Virginia (Colby Minifie) in the final moments of the finale episode. On top of that, we now know (thanks to the trailer!) that there's a mysterious new character sent by Virginia to hunt Morgan down. And this unwelcoming stranger likes to decapitate people. So, everything's going to be fine, right?

"I can say that there's a whole lot of trouble coming for Morgan," James teases. "There is a very cool character who they're introducing who is coming after what is left of Morgan and we'll have to wait and see if there's much left after those two particular people come into contact with each other ... if indeed they do."

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang is split up and hauled off to different camps run by Virginia and her people, leaving everyone to their own devices, mostly. This is also causing a shift in the series towards more anthology-type episodes. Fortunately, Alicia is taken to the same location as Strand (Colman Domingo).

"If anything, for [Alicia] to be imprisoned with Strand, it's a bit of a silver lining," Debnam-Carey admits. Could Alicia's new life — forcibly surrounded by survivors — be a potential benefit for the young woman we've seen continuously pull away from others?

"I think at this point, at the end of Season 5, Alicia did try and let other people in again, or at least try and see the potential beauty in circumstances. Even if that's trying to release some of the burdens that she carries and allow some other people to maybe carry that for her, [it's] enough to give her a sense of camaraderie. With someone like Strand there with her, there's a potential for there to be a different way of living [for her.]"

