'Invincible' Adds Lauren Cohan, Sonequa Martin-Green & More 'TWD' Voices

Are you ready for a Walking Dead reunion of past and present stars?

At his virtual [email protected] panel, Robert Kirkman announced that he's bringing the voices of cast members from his other comic book-based series to his new one at Amazon. Voicing the iconic Guardians of the Globe for the animated Invincible are Lauren Cohan (War Woman), Chad Coleman (Martian Man), Michael Cudlitz (Red Rush), Lennie James (Darkwing), Ross Marquand (The Immortal and Aquarius), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Green Ghost).

Invincible follows the son (TWD's Steven Yeun voicing Mark Grayson) of the most powerful superhero on Earth (J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man) as he develops his own powers.

These Walking Dead stars join the previously announced voice cast, including another cast member. Khary Payton (Black Samson) and Zachary Quinto (Robot) recently joined Sandra Oh (Mark's mother Deborah), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Chris Diamantopolous (Doc Seismic), Walton Goggins (Cecil Steadman), Grey Griffin (Shrinking Rae and Amanda, Monster Girl as Girl), Mark Hamill (Art), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Melise (Dulpi-Kate), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler 1, Mauler 2 and Monster Girl as Monster), and Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien).

