Victoria Konefal Leaving 'Days of Our Lives' as Full-Time Cast Member

Days of Our Lives will bid farewell to another cast member this fall as Victoria Konefal departs the NBC soap as a full-time cast member.

The actress, who plays Ciara Brady, will not be a part of the series when production resumes this fall, though she could make guest appearances in the future, Deadline reports. Konefal's exit comes just days after her on-screen mom, Kristian Alfonso, announced her departure following 37 years as Hope Williams Brady.

Just this week, Konefal's Ciara walked down the aisle in wedding to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), about which she spoke to TV Insider's Jim Halterman.

In a statement from Konefal, the actress said of her departure, "I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I've accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I'm forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.

"To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you," Konefal continued. "To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life."

The star debuted as Ciara on Days of Our Lives in 2017, and has since earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance. While the daytime drama isn't currently in production, Days of Our Lives has enough original episodes pre-taped to carry it through to October, which is when fans will likely see Konefal bid farewell.

