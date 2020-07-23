'His Dark Materials' Sets 'Fleabag' Reunion! Plus, Watch the Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Andrew Scott is definitely not the Hot Priest anymore...and won't be when he reunites with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag's Scott joins the cast of His Dark Materials for Season 2 as John Parry (after seeing his photo), as do Jade Anouka (as Ruta Skadi) and Simone Kirby (as Dr. Mary Malone). As part of its [email protected] panel, the HBO and BBC series released the first trailer teasing quite a bit that's new when the show returns.

And that includes a new world. That's where Lyra (Dafne Keen), distraught over her best friend's death, meets Will (Amir Wilson), also from our world. See what's in store for them, the mysterious city of Cittàgaze, and more in the trailer below. Plus, see who's going to be feeling quite a bit of pain and what Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) and Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) are up to.

And in great news for Fleabag fans, Scott announced during the panel that Waller-Bridge ("somebody who is very close to me in real life") will be playing his daemon.

"So much of the stuff that's so beautiful to me about the books and the series is the relationship with the daemons," he says, and he has one with his. "I'm really thrilled about that because it's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life, so it's wonderful that that's happening."

In Season 2, Lyra and Will's destinies are connected to reuniting him with his father, but there's a war brewing around them. Plus, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) is looking for Lyra and will do whatever it takes to bring her home.

His Dark Materials, Season 2, Fall 2020, HBO