Elisabeth Moss-Starring Thriller 'Shining Girls' Heads to Apple TV+

Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss has found her next TV project in Shining Girls, a new thriller from Apple TV+.

Based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls will follow a Chicago reporter (Moss) who survives a brutal assault, only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. In addition to starring in the series, Moss will executive produce the series through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to executive produce through his Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers for the new project.

Shining Girls comes after the recently announced straight-to-series order for The Shrink Next Door, a new eight-episode limited series from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Both Apple originals will join a slate of anticipated upcoming series including Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux; Lisey’s Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and historical drama series “Hedy Lamarr” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.